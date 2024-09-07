A man suspected of firing multiple rounds in an apartment building is in critical but stable condition after Minneapolis authorities shot him, according to police.
Minneapolis police shoot man armed with AK-47, flak jacket
Police said the man is suspected of firing multiple shots inside an apartment building. He’s in critical but stable condition.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said an officer shot the man in the jaw after reports of a shooting on the 4000 block of Minnehaha Avenue. That officer, and an officer who witnessed the shooting, are on administrative leave while the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates. No other injuries were reported.
In a news conference Saturday morning, O’Hara described the active shooting as a “terrifying incident for dozens of residents.”
Officers were told of a man walking around the 4000 block of Minnehaha Avenue with a shotgun at around 10:50 p.m. Friday. They canvassed the area and found no suspects. That changed hours later when dozens of 911 calls flooded the Minneapolis Police Department.
Callers reported multiple shots fired inside an apartment building at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, adding that they heard broken glass and the sound of someone banging on doors. Officers arrived to find a chaotic scene. Bullets marred the building’s entry door and nearby homes. Spent bullet cartridges were along the hallway, and a shotgun laid on the floor of an opened apartment.
As authorities evacuated dozens from the building, a gun’s muzzle flashed from the apartment’s stairwell.
That’s where police say officers and SWAT members contained the shooter as he fired multiple rounds from an AK-47 rifle. At 5:33 a.m. an officer fired their rifle at the man, striking his jaw. They disarmed him and provided medical aid until the suspect was taken to the HCMC in critical but stable condition.
His identity has not been released, but authorities described him as a 40-year-old man who is a resident of the building.
The man’s motive is unclear, but police say he was heavily armed. They recovered a shotgun, AK-47 rifle, 45-caliber handgun and backpack filled with more ammo. O’Hara also said the man wore a military-style flak jacket — body armor meant to hold bullets while protecting its user from gunfire.
“We had the bomb squad come out to check the backpack because I was concerned it could be a boobytrap for first responders,” O’Hara said in the press conference. “It’s been an exhausting week for everybody in Minneapolis. [There’s been] a terrible amount of shootings and murders over the last week.”
There have been five homicides in the city since last Friday, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database, bringing the city’s grim total this year to 51. Minneapolis reported 45 homicides at this time last year.
