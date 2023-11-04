The Minneapolis Police Department will partner with Hyundai next week to give drivers free security upgrades amid a surge of auto thefts across the nation.

On Nov. 10 and 11 in the parking lot of the old Kmart building at 10 W. Lake St., technicians will upgrade certain Hyundai vehicles, fixing "an issue that leaves them vulnerable to theft." Hyundai owners without that issue can still get a free steering-wheel lock.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. No appointment or paperwork is required. Officials say that the process will take around a half hour, and that there will a heated tent with seats and bathrooms for waiting drivers.

Such updates come amid a years-long surge in auto thefts across Minnesota and the nation. Officials say the social media challenge "Kia Boys" is to blame. Videos of youth exposing a security flaw in certain Kias and Hyundais led to an 836% surge in the theft of those vehicles throughout the Twin Cities last year.

Attorney General Keith Ellison has since launched an investigation into the car companies to determine if they violated Minnesota's consumer protection and public nuisance laws.

Minneapolis police say the following models will be eligible for the free security upgrade on Nov. 10 and 11:

Accent - 2018-2022

Elantra - 2011-2022

Elantra GT – 2013-2020

Genesis Coupe – 2013 - 2014

Kona – 2018 - 2022

Palisade – 2020 - 2021

Santa Fe – 2013 - 2022

Santa Fe Sport – 2013 - 2018

Santa Fe XL - 2019

Sonata – 2011 - 2019

Tucson – 2011 - 2022

Veloster – 2012 – 2017, 2019 - 2021

Venue – 2020 – 2021

Drivers are asked to arrive on the Blaisdell Avenue S. side of the parking lot, where a greeter will stationed.