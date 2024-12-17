The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is on track to open city ice skating rinks this weekend, despite fluctuations in weather.
Minneapolis outdoor skating rinks to open this weekend
Despite weather fluctuations, the Park Board expects rinks to open Saturday.
The skating rinks are set to open by the start of Minneapolis Public Schools’ winter break on Saturday.
This year there are 43 rinks for skating, hockey and broomball planned at 20 Minneapolis parks across the city. Skaters can use the Park Board’s interactive Rink Locations and Status map to find a place to skate.
All rinks are free to use and offer a warming room. Most offer loaner skates to borrow.
The Park Board is excited to see the colder temperatures ahead this week, a spokesperson said in an email.
A handful of rinks have later opening dates, including Linden Hills Park, Longfellow Park and McRae Park.
Last month, the board recommended the closure of four rinks due to climate change and increased cost of materials for lake ice and warming costs. The closures would address a $1.5 million funding gap in the 2025 parks budget. After hearing community feedback, the park board announced that the outdoor rink at Windom Park will be open this season.
