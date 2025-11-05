Frey has more first-choice votes. Second-choice votes will be counted Wednesday.

Minneapolis went to bed Tuesday not knowing who their next mayor will be.
None of the candidates won a majority of first-choice votes, so the tabulation will continue Wednesday.
In the first round of counting, Mayor Jacob Frey won 42% of the votes, followed by Sen. Omar Fateh with 32%, former pastor DeWayne Davis with 14% and entrepreneur Jazz Hampton with 10% of first-choice votes, with 99% of precincts reporting.
Because nobody won a majority (over 50%), election officials on Wednesday will begin eliminating candidates who cannot mathematically win, and their ballots will be transferred to the next ranked choice. The process of elimination continues until a candidate wins a majority.
Frey campaign spokesman Darwin Forsyth said the campaign is “cautiously optimistic,” as it sorted out results Tuesday night.
If Fateh pulls off an upset, he would make history as the city’s first Muslim, first Somali American and first democratic socialist mayor of Minneapolis, home to the largest Somali community in the nation.
Fateh was Frey’s lead challenger as Frey sought a third term casting himself as a moderate bulwark to the left flank of the Democratic Party represented by Fateh.
In addition to the mayor, all 13 City Council seats were on the ballot in an election emblematic of a national battle for control of the party between progressives and comparatively moderate Democrats. The progressive wing appeared poised to retain control of the council, although the Star Tribune had not yet called enough races to be sure, according to unofficial results.