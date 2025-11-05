Frey has more first-choice votes. Second-choice votes will be counted Wednesday.

Minneapolis

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2025 at 4:35AM
Voters wait in line while others fill out their ballots at Machine Shop in Minneapolis on Election Day. At 5 p.m. nearly half of all registered voters had cast ballots. (Alex Kormann/The Associated Press)

Minneapolis went to bed Tuesday not knowing who their next mayor will be.

None of the candidates won a majority of first-choice votes, so the tabulation will continue Wednesday.

In the first round of counting, Mayor Jacob Frey won 42% of the votes, followed by Sen. Omar Fateh with 32%, former pastor DeWayne Davis with 14% and entrepreneur Jazz Hampton with 10% of first-choice votes, with 99% of precincts reporting.

Because nobody won a majority (over 50%), election officials on Wednesday will begin eliminating candidates who cannot mathematically win, and their ballots will be transferred to the next ranked choice. The process of elimination continues until a candidate wins a majority.

Frey campaign spokesman Darwin Forsyth said the campaign is “cautiously optimistic,” as it sorted out results Tuesday night.

If Fateh pulls off an upset, he would make history as the city’s first Muslim, first Somali American and first democratic socialist mayor of Minneapolis, home to the largest Somali community in the nation.

Fateh was Frey’s lead challenger as Frey sought a third term casting himself as a moderate bulwark to the left flank of the Democratic Party represented by Fateh.

In addition to the mayor, all 13 City Council seats were on the ballot in an election emblematic of a national battle for control of the party between progressives and comparatively moderate Democrats. The progressive wing appeared poised to retain control of the council, although the Star Tribune had not yet called enough races to be sure, according to unofficial results.

Fifteen candidates were on the ballot in the ranked-choice voting election, where voters could select up to three top choices. Fateh, Davis and Hampton teamed up to try to boost their chances of winning with what they called a “slate for change.”

Turnout was strong, with nearly half of all registered voters voting by 5 p.m., according to the city’s elections office. The record turnout of 54% was set in 2021, one year after George Floyd’s police killing fueled a ballot measure that would have dismantled the police department, but it was rejected by voters and Frey was re-elected.

Supporters of Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh dance at his election night watch party at the Courtyard by Marriott Minneapolis Downtown as they waited for results on Tuesday evening. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Somali excitement palpable

Outside Coyle Community Center in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood Tuesday morning, a small crowd of people formed across the street in support of Fateh. Residents hugged each other, saying they think it’s time for a change.

Vann Daley, 48, said she thinks Frey has been “feckless and reckless.”

“I don’t like the way Frey has handled really anything to be honest,” said Daley, a comedian who voted along with her 18-year-old daughter.

Fartun Roble said she supported Fateh as a representative of the Somali community.

“My kids were born here in this neighborhood; we want it to be safe,” Roble said.

As she spoke, a man on a bicycle rode by and shouted “vote Omar Fateh!”

But Cathy Schutte, 74, voted for Frey, saying, “He’s used his experience well to govern the city.”

Joey Daniewicz, a 34-year-old in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood, voted for Fateh based on affordability issues and the “bad relationship” between Frey and the more progressive City Council.

“I think it’s just a bad way of doing politics,” Daniewicz said. “A lot more would get done and we’d have a better tenor in the city with that solved.”

Beth Barron, 70, thought of her grandchildren and her savings before voting for Frey in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood.

“I don’t think he’s [Frey’s] doing a bad job ... We’ve had so many years of discontent and he’s been handed a really [bad] plate,” she said.

North Minneapolis resident Kiersten Latowski, 34, voted for Fateh, Davis and Hampton for mayor.

“I definitely wanted to see candidates who were pro-defund the police,” she said.

At the University of Minnesota’s Weisman Art Museum, Ashton Abram, a 19-year-old freshman student from the Twin Cities suburbs, was enthusiastic about voting for Fateh to address a rising cost-of-living, homelessness, and public safety.

“I think obviously the (Democrat) establishment, as it’s existed for a while, has been failing us,” Abram said. “They haven’t been bringing change in the issues that are really prevalent here.”

Emily Luebben said she voted for Fateh because of his support for rent control and his pledge to increase the minimum wage to $20. She also bemoaned the lack of grocery options.

At Phillips Community Center in South Minneapolis, JJ Kebeto, 27, voted alongside his mother, Fatuma Denbel, 58. Kebeto ranked Fateh first while Denbel’s first choice was Frey.

“I like both of them, but [Frey] works hard and he helps everybody in the community,” Denbel said, with her son translating her Somali language.

Kebeto said he preferred Fateh because “he’s talented and his energy is totally different.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, his wife Sarah Clarke and their daughters Frieda, 5, and Estelle, 4 months, exit after voting at Machine Shop in Minneapolis on Tuesday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The top candidates

Frey had the advantage of incumbency, having served two four-year terms and on the council before that. He’s campaigned on a vow that Minneapolis is “coming back,” portraying the city as resilient despite tragedies such as Floyd’s police killing and the Annunciation school mass shooting.

Frey promised to shepherd Minneapolis through the post-pandemic doldrums downtown, continuing to rebuild the police ranks, implement police reform, drive down violent crime, and build more affordable housing.

Fateh said there are two sides to Minneapolis: the wealthy and well-connected, and the renters, transit riders, and working families. He has energized diverse, young, working class voters with a promise to make Minneapolis more affordable by increasing the minimum wage to $20 by 2028, enacting rent control, and preventing evictions without “just cause.”

He has been compared to Zohran Mamdani, who was elected mayor of New York City Tuesday. Their similarities attracted national attention: They’re both in their 30s, Muslim, state lawmakers, and democratic socialists who took on establishment candidates.

Fateh vowed to work better with the more progressive City Council, which often butts heads with the more moderate mayor.

Davis also focused on dissatisfaction with the Frey administration, especially the city’s response to homelessness and police reform following Floyd’s murder. He wants to expand the city’s homeless response and see more multi-jurisdictional collaboration to attack problems like crime.

Hampton cast himself as someone who could bridge the intra-party division that has typified city politics in recent years. His priorities are public safety, affordable housing, rising taxes and working with the school system. He wants to expand the city’s homeless response team, find additional revenue for the city, and build more deeply affordable housing.

Star Tribune reporters Louie Krauss, Susan Du and Kyeland Jackson contributed to this story.

