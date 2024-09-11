A Twin Cities man has admitted to his role in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in downtown Rochester during a fight over a dice game more than three years ago.
Minneapolis man admits role in fatal shooting in downtown Rochester during fight over dice game
An accomplice was sentenced earlier in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old man.
Nautica D. Cox, 25, of Minneapolis pleaded guilty Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court to aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting first-degree assault and illegal weapon possession in connection with the 2021 killing of Todd L. Banks Jr. of Rochester.
Cox’s accomplice, Derrick T. Days, 30, of South St. Paul was sentenced earlier after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the killing of Banks.
Sentencing for Cox is scheduled for Oct. 21. With credit for time served since his arrest, Cox is expected to spend about the first 17¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Court records show that Cox has previous convictions in Minnesota for assault, robbery and illegal gun possession.
According to the criminal complaints:
An officer saw Cox shooting toward people at SW. 1st Avenue and 3rd Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on June 6, 2021. He spotted Cox ducking into a nearby alley behind what was once Dooley’s Pub and found a handgun in the immediate vicinity.
Police found Banks at the intersection with numerous gunshot wounds. He was put in an ambulance and declared dead.
A police review of video surveillance showed people playing dice at the intersection where the shooting occurred. The video then showed Banks and a man on the ground fighting, and Days moved the man out of the way and shot Banks several times.
Cox was arrested at the scene. Days was arrested elsewhere in Rochester that same morning.
