Minneapolis will pay $600,000 to settle suit by woman Derek Chauvin violently arrested for DUI

The lawsuit alleged the city had a longstanding practice of “unchecked Fourth Amendment violations” by police and sought at least $9 million in damages, but will be settled for $600,000 after it was approved by the Minneapolis City Council after a closed-door session Thursday. The vote was 10-0, with Council Members Jamal Osman absent and Linea Palmisano recused because Day used to be her policy aide. According to the settlement, $175,000 will go to Day and $425,000 to her attorneys.