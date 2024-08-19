A sanitary sewer backup has closed the Main Beach and 50th Street Beach on Lake Nokomis until further notice.
Minneapolis’ Lake Nokomis beaches closed after sewer backup
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said the Main Beach and 50th Street Beach are closed until further notice.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 19, 2024 at 9:39PM
A Monday statement from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said the overflow stopped and cleanup has already been completed. Water samples will be tested at the two beach locations and further updates will be provided when available, the statement said.
