Twin Cities

Minneapolis’ Lake Nokomis beaches closed after sewer backup

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said the Main Beach and 50th Street Beach are closed until further notice.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 19, 2024 at 9:39PM
JIM GEHRZ � jgehrz@startribune.com Minneapolis/June 23, 2009/1:30PM As temperatures rose into the 90�s, the number of people seeking to cool off and have fun increased at Lake Nokomis� Main Beach in Minneapolis. At center a lifeguard monitored the swimming area.
A lifeguard monitored the swimming area at Lake Nokomis Main Beach in 2009. (Dml - Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A sanitary sewer backup has closed the Main Beach and 50th Street Beach on Lake Nokomis until further notice.

A Monday statement from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said the overflow stopped and cleanup has already been completed. Water samples will be tested at the two beach locations and further updates will be provided when available, the statement said.

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Twin Cities

See More
Twin Cities

Teen fatally stabbed in western Minnesota apartment building; suspect arrested

A preliminary autopsy by Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the teenager died from a stab wound to the chest.

Twin Cities

Woodbury wants to expand its Fire Department, but applicants are in short supply

card image
Twin Cities

Will we have a cold and wet ‘whirlwind’ winter? The Farmers’ Almanac thinks so.

card image