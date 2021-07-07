The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis said Wednesday it will require its 1,100 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August.

The regional unit of the nation's central bank will allow some employees to be exempt from vaccination for medical or religious reasons. Everyone else will need to get it to keep working.

The Minneapolis Fed is one of the first large employers in the Twin Cities to put a vaccine mandate in place. Others are debating the issue as they encourage, and in some cases give incentives, for workers to get vaccinated.

Neel Kashkari, the president of the Minneapolis Fed, said in an interview that leaders of the bank have been weighing the issue for months. He said he felt more confident this was the right decision after seeing the voluntary vaccination rate among his employees has continued to go up and is now at about 82%. At the same time, some of them have voiced concerns about returning to the office.

"We were hearing from quite a few of our staff saying, 'Yes, I've been vaccinated, but I'm a little bit nervous about coming back into the office if a bunch of my colleagues are not going to be vaccinated,'" he said. "That for me personally was very persuasive."

He acknowledged that the new policy, which was communicated to employees on Tuesday, would not be well received by everyone.

"But for the vast majority of our employees, we think this is going to be a strong positive," Kashkari said. "It's the best thing we can do to keep everybody safe and make sure that we are fulfilling our public policy mission."

The bank for more than a month has told employees the vaccine mandate was likely, and Kashkari said he believes few would have been surprised by the decision.

He said every employer needs to answer the mandate question based on its needs, employee base, and operational plans. But since he knew that many other firms are debating the issue right now, he decided to lay out reason for the bank's move in an essay posted to the Minneapolis Fed's website on Wednesday.

In that essay, he noted the bank has managed to meet basic operating requirements even as more than 90% of its staff transitioned to working remotely in March 2020.

"But we also know that we are losing something by being almost fully remote," he wrote. "Our work requires close collaboration among staff. It requires brainstorming to identify and overcome challenges. It requires debate among colleagues, which is built on trust that takes time to develop and must be nurtured."

The bank will give employees more flexibility going forward, but it will also start bringing employees back to the office in waves in September.

Those who aren't vaccinated because of medical reasons or religious beliefs will have to wear masks in the office and maintain social distance from other people.

Kashkari added that he expects the vast majority of the 18% of employees who have not yet indicated that they're vaccinated yet will decide to go ahead and get the shot.

"My expectation is it will end up being a very small number who choose to leave, but if they choose to, we respect their decision," he said.

Some companies have been reticent to put COVID-19 vaccine mandates into place because of a fear of lawsuits or because they worry they may be difficult to enforce. But Kashkari noted that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has confirmed that employers can require them.

"So we believe we're on very solid legal ground," he said.

Macalester College in St. Paul is one of a handful of colleges around the state that have also decided to require students and employees to get vaccinated before returning to campus this fall. But others, such as the University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota, are not mandating them.