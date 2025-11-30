Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies as crews race to clear streets

The cleanup from Saturday’s snow has prompted cities around the metro to declare snow emergencies.
Minneapolis declared a snow emergency on Sunday as crews worked to clear more than 1,000 miles of city streets after a long stretch of steady snowfall coated much of the metro. Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul saw roughly 5 inches of snow this weekend.
City officials said they made the call after consulting with operational staff and public safety leaders. Plows already had spent much of the day treating and clearing streets to keep them drivable, but the emergency allows crews to return overnight and widen lanes that had gradually narrowed as the storm lingered.
The declaration triggers Minneapolis’ three-day parking rules, which go into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday. Officials urged residents to pay close attention to shifting restrictions to avoid a ticket or tow and to give plows enough space to push back accumulated snow.
Under the Minneapolis rules:
- Drivers cannot park on either side of any snow emergency route from 9 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday, or until the street is fully plowed.
- On Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., parking is banned on the even-numbered side of residential streets that are not snow emergency routes, as well as on either side of parkways.
- On Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the ban moves to the odd-numbered side of those same residential streets.
A map of snow emergency routes is available on the city’s website.
Several cities issued snow emergencies by late Saturday afternoon. In New Hope, parking was restricted on city streets beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday. Northfield announced restrictions Saturday night that last through 10 p.m. Sunday.
St. Paul’s snow emergency begins at 9 p.m. Sunday, when all night plow routes will be plowed. Do not park on those routes, which includes downtown St. Paul and streets with signs noting the night routes. Vehicles not moved will be ticketed and towed.