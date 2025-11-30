Snow totals rise across Minnesota after 30-hour storm

Southern Minnesota saw the brunt of this weekend’s long-lasting snowstorm, with some of the highest totals centered around Rochester, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Brennan Dettmann said the Rochester area recorded 7 to 8.5 inches over the past 48 hours — the highest amounts coming from within the city itself. Totals tapered off steadily to the north.
“As you head toward the Twin Cities, you get that gradient,” Dettmann said, noting 6 to 7 inches around the Mankato corridor and about 6 inches on the south side of the metro. Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul saw roughly 5 inches, with around 4 inches on the north side.
Dettmann said the storm didn’t pack heavy intensity at any one moment, but its duration made it notable. “It snowed for over 24 hours — closer to 30 hours in the Twin Cities — and it was a pretty steady snow that was able to just pile on throughout that time,” he said.
The snowfall may feel unusual after a relatively quiet start to the season, he added, but November typically brings about 7 inches on average.
No additional major storms are on the horizon. “This is the last big snowstorm that we can see in the near future,” Dettmann said. While a few weak systems may pass through next week, they’re expected to bring around an inch or less each.
The bigger story will be the cold. “The snow that’s here is going to stick around,” he said. Winds Tuesday may still cause some drifting, but temperatures are expected to drop and stay low through the week.