City auditor says Minneapolis has insufficient private contract oversight

Minneapolis’ city auditor told officials Monday the city has widespread problems in the way it doles out contracts to private companies to do everything from clear homeless encampments to prevent violence.
Specifically, City Auditor Robert Timmerman highlighted concerns about a no-bid contract with Helix, a for-profit company hired to clear a large homeless encampment in 2023.
“It is abundantly clear that the contract oversight across different departments within the city is lacking,” Timmerman told the city’s Audit Committee Monday, speaking generally about the problem.
He compared it to the state failures that led to the massive $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud, when people took money meant to feed hungry children during the pandemic and used it to buy luxury houses, cars and property across the globe. Like the state, the city has failed to check to make sure contractors are doing the work they’re hired to do, he said.
Timmerman said the city needs to train employees how to effectively oversee contracts.
“Nobody does site visits,” Timmerman said. “If we go out on site and we see that this contractor is being paid a million dollars to do what they have agreed to do, and there’s no activity happening, we need to address that early and not wait for audit to come look at it after the fact.”
Timmerman said the city has had recurring issues with contracts “propped up” by the mayor and City Council members without the standard staff review by procurement personnel and attorneys. He said the situation is unsustainable and “very risky.”
Over the past three months, auditors have looked at three Neighborhood Safety Department contracts with similar oversight problems, he said. When the city is getting $800 grocery store bills for Neighborhood Safety Department contracts, that might be legitimate, but sometimes there’s no accompanying documentation, he said.