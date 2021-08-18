The Minneapolis City Council does not have the authority to regulate the police department's use of less-lethal weapons for crowd control, the City Attorney's Office said in a memo released Wednesday.

The council expressed interest in either banning or constraining less-lethal weapons such as rubber bullets and tear gas by passing a resolution after a January study from the University of Minnesota found that Minneapolis police seriously injured protesters with them during demonstrations after the murder of George Floyd.

But city attorneys say that's not the council's call to make because the city charter gives the mayor "complete power" over the police department.

A City Council ordinance regulating less-lethal weapons "would impermissibly intrude upon the authority of the mayor and the police chief to direct the daily operations of the police department," reads the memo, issued in May but approved by the Council for public release this month.

"An ordinance intruding into the functions and responsibilities of the police department or an ordinance that constrains or divests the Mayor's control over the police department are inappropriate intrusions by the City Council into the executive branch and an encroachment on the Mayor's authority," the memo read. "Such action would exceed the powers provided to the City Council and violate the Charter."

Since last summer, multiple lawsuits have been filed against the city alleging harm from less-lethal weapons during protests, including a class-action suit by the American Civil Liberties Union.

"I want to make clear that this has real-life impacts," said Council Member Cam Gordon, who wrote the council's resolution, in a Facebook post about the memo. "We should put much more stringent limits on the use of these weapons — but cannot do anything more about it until and unless the charter is changed."

The council passed the resolution in April in a near-unanimous vote, except for the opposition of Council Member Linea Palmisano who was concerned about the council moving too quickly and acting outside of its power.

"To me, this was a publicity stunt to take advantage of the moment," Palmisano said in an interview. "The really sad thing to me is that it was being presented as a promise to the public that we had no authority to make."

The charter provision that places the police department under the mayor's authority was last amended in 2015 and will be a ballot item in the upcoming November election.

Mayor Jacob Frey's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

