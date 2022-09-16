Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minneapolis-based biotech startup Foxo Technologies went public Friday morning after completing its merger with Texas-based Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Foxo started trading Friday morning under the ticker symbol "FOXO," marking the first public debut for a Minnesota company this year.

Delwinds is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a blank check firm created solely to a acquire or merge with an active business.

There have been far fewer new public listings in 2022 relative to last year due to the unsettled economic environment.

The stock opened at $9.15 per share. It was trading at $4.72 per share, down 48%, by mid-morning. Markets were down broadly Friday.

Foxo's main product is a saliva test used to gather epigenetic and biological aging information. That "longevity research" material can be sold to life insurance companies that are underwriting policies.

"Our entry into the public markets strengthens our ability to commercialize our molecular biomarkers of health, aging and mortality with epigenetic technology," Jon Sabes, CEO of Foxo, said in a statement.

Delwinds shareholders approved the business combination in a vote on Wednesday morning. A total of 91% of shareholders voted in favor of the deal.

Foxo and Houston-based Delwinds announced plans for the merger last February. At the time, the companies indicated the transaction was expected to close in the second quarter.

In a statement, Andrew J. Poole, chief executive of Delwinds, said: "Foxo has a number of pivotal developments ahead, including its pioneering application of epigenetic science to measure human health and longevity through molecular biomarkers and commercializing saliva-based underwriting technology for the life insurance industry."

SPACs have no business operations but raise millions through initial public offerings. The SPAC then acquires or merges with a private, existing company. Through that process, the target company becomes public. It typically offers a faster route for a company going public than an initial public offering (IPO).

A record 613 SPACs went public in 2021.

Eight Minnesota companies went public last year through traditional IPOs, the state's busiest year in more than two decades.