Walker Art Center's popular artist-designed mini-golf course is returning this month to the museum's rooftop.

The 10-hole course, which will open May 20 and run through Sept. 26, includes two new works created in collaboration with Native Youth Arts Collective.

Mini-golf is part of the Walker's plan to reemerge from the pandemic and engage visitors in a COVID-safe, socially distanced way.

"We decided to focus on a number of robust outdoor events and activities outside, which would be safer under any circumstances," said the Walker's chief curator, Henriette Huldisch.

Although the Walker had to scratch its annual Rock the Garden concert for the second year in a row, it is moving forward with a series of events that includes performances on the hillside next to the museum and a Free First Saturday program for families June 5.

Last summer, when the Walker canceled mini-golf along with its hillside "Sounds for Silents" music/film event, spokesperson Rachel Joyce said that doing so made it feel like she was "canceling summer." So consider summer officially un-canceled.

The mini-golf course will be open Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets start at $10, $8 for Walker members and ages 7-18 and free for kids under 7 with a paid adult.

To play, first go online to purchase a mini-golf voucher, which is valid for any day. Then bring the voucher to the Walker admission desk. Tee times are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

@AliciaEler • 612-673-4437