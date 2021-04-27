Not knowing what the rest of the year could bring, museums are "cautious but optimistic."

While Twin Cities museums are welcoming visitors in limited numbers, more ambitious programming is either online, on hold or outdoors.

"We definitely have a mix of people who want to be physically visiting the museum and still a lot who want to experience programming virtually," said Kristin Prestegaard, chief engagement officer at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

"Spring and summer will be kind of a mix," she said, but Mia is hopeful that by October there could be an in-person event for the opening of "The Contemporary Print: 20 Years at Highpoint Editions," celebrating the Minneapolis printmaking center.

"Maybe we say it's a slow build for a grand comeback," said Prestegaard.

At Walker Art Center, "our comeback will be outside," said chief curator Henriette Huldisch, focused on the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and the hillside next to the Walker. Mini-golf will be back starting May 20 while weekends will be filled with events, including choreographer Scott Stafford's group Honey on July 1 and vocalist/artist PaviElle on Aug. 5. Huldisch said she hopes in-person programming at limited capacities can return in the fall.

The Science Museum of Minnesota, known for its youth summer camps, will offer an in-person experience at reduced capacity, with a staff-to-camper ratio of 2: 12. "We are trying to stay nimble," said publicist Karilyn Robinson. "We don't know what the world will look like come ... June, so we are being cautious but optimistic."