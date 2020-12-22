1. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have been the top seed the past two seasons, so why stop now, especially now that any drama over Giannis Antetokounmpo has subsided?

2. Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum's star keeps ascending as he is growing into becoming one of the most fearsome offensive players in the league.

3. Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo turned the Heat into title contenders a season ago when nobody thought it would be. How will Miami handle sky-high expectations?

4. Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is back to reclaim his place as one of the game's best players. Can he and Kyrie Irving get along on the court to translate their talent into wins?

5. Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry form a steady core, though they'll have to compensate for the loss of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.

6. Philadelphia 76ers

Will they swing a deal for James Harden? If not, it's hard to see the on-court chemistry of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid getting any better.

7. Atlanta Hawks

Solid acquisitions in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari help complement Trae Young and John Collins.

8. Indiana Pacers

A turbulent offseason included reports that Victor Oladipo was unhappy playing in Indiana.

Russell Westbrook, Washington

9. Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook will form one of the most exciting backcourts in the conference and could carry the Wizards to the playoffs.

10. Orlando Magic

Was a solid team defensively a season ago and grabbed a playoff spot. But how will the Magic compensate for the loss of injured Jonathan Isaac?

11. Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball is bound to have some highlights that will show up on your Twitter feed.

12. Chicago Bulls

New basketball boss Arturas Karnisovas and coach Billy Donovan have some talent, such as Zach LaVine, but they are likely not done reshaping the roster.

13. Detroit Pistons

If Blake Griffin can regain his All-Star form, perhaps the Pistons can contend for at least a top-10 seed and a spot in the play-in tournament.

14. New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau will need to have patience while R.J. Barrett and Obi Toppin develop.

15. Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love is still there, but the Cavaliers need consistency from a young backcourt in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.