Have millennials finally caught up economically with earlier generations?

A similar story unfolds with wealth. Millennials ages 28 to 31 in 2019 were substantially behind the wealth accumulation of previous cohorts. The Center for Retirement Research study — ”Is the Retirement Picture for Millennials Looking Better?” — highlights that three years later, when this group was 31 to 41 years old, millennials had pulled far ahead of earlier cohorts, mostly thanks to the combination of homeownership and retirement savings plans.