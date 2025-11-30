Mike Conley delivers ‘biggest shot of the year’ for Timberwolves in victory over Celtics

The nightmare was happening all over again.
The Timberwolves, losers of three consecutive close games (including two they just gave away) had let all of a 12-point lead go to the visiting Celtics. They hadn’t hit a shot in 2 minutes, 38 seconds as Boston tied it up.
“I think people were like, ‘Not again,’ the way the game was flowing at that time,” point guard Mike Conley said.
Conley had his chance to rectify that. Coach Chris Finch said afterward “shame on me” for not having the adult in the room, Conley, on the floor in more late-game situations recently — and Conley proved why he can help in those moments.
Julius Randle swung the ball to an open Conley in the left corner, and with the weight of the last week on the team’s shoulders, Conley drained a three-pointer that broke the tie and sparked the Wolves (11-8) to their first victory against a team with a winning record this season.
Afterward, Conley, who only had two field goals (six points), joked it was the “biggest shot of the year.” But in all seriousness, it actually was.
“We had some good looks and just wasn’t making them, so to finally get a good one to go at that time of the game was big,” Conley said.
Anthony Edwards then iced the game with a drive to the basket and a stepback three for five of his 39 points on a turnover-free day for him, though Edwards admitted he should have passed up his last shot to Randle (16 points, nine rebounds and six assists).