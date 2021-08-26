BOSTON — Nelson Cruz had a big grin as he ran off the field after the first inning in Philadelphia on Tuesday, having stretched for Wander Franco's short-hop throw and plucked it out of the dirt. When Miguel Sano saw video of the play, he was smiling too.

The Twins' first baseman noticed a detail that most people wouldn't: The inscription "Dylan Angelica" — the first names of Sano's son, and a daughter who died shortly after birth in 2014 — sewn into the glove that Cruz used to make the play.

"I gave it to him," Sano said Wednesday. "I made one for him and one for me [in 2019]. The one I use here, and the one he has."

Sano and Cruz spent hours during each of their three spring trainings together on Tom Kelly Field, taking grounders and preparing to play a position that only Sano ever had — until Tuesday. Cruz even had a video put together of some of the best first basemen in MLB, so Sano could study their technique as he shifted to the new position from third base.

So when Rays manager Kevin Cash informed Cruz that he would be fielding a position for the first time since 2018 during Tampa Bay's DH-less interleague series against the Phillies, Cruz was quick to share the news with his training partner.

"I was leaving the [Minneapolis] hospital with my [newborn] daughter and my wife. He called me and said, 'Hey, I'm going to play first base tomorrow!'" Sano said. "I said, 'Really?' 'Si, si, si.' And he told me, 'I'm so really happy about the baby and what you've been doing.'"

Sano returned the favor Tuesday night, calling to congratulate his teacher — or was it his student? — on his successful debut as an infielder.

"I have a lot of love for Nellie, and for the good stuff that he meant for me here. He taught me a lot," Sano said. "He found me lots of stuff to learn first base. I taught him about picking those balls in the dirt. We make a good team."

Only problem is, those personalized gloves are obsolete now. Sano has had two more children, Dara and his new daughter, Danea, since they were made.

"I already ordered them for winter ball," Sano said.

Albers to make start

Andrew Albers will make his first Twins start since Sept. 4, 2016, on Friday against the Brewers, Rocco Baldelli announced Wednesday, taking Kenta Maeda's spot in a starting rotation that no longer includes any of the five pitchers who held those jobs at the beginning of the season, nor any of the three pitchers expected to back them up.

But that incredible turnover — 11 pitchers are now on the injured list, after all — is no reason for despair, Baldelli said.

"What you figure out is that some of the guys who started the year eventually will come back and pitch well and reclaim their spots," Baldelli said, an apparent reference to Randy Dobnak and perhaps Michael Pineda. "And you'll also find that some of the guys that you gave opportunities along the way, they're capable of what you thought and maybe even more."

For now, the Twins will use three rookies — Bailey Over, Griffin Jax and Charlie Barnes — every five days or so, with veteran John Gant and twice-before-a-Twin lefthander Albers getting a chance, too.

"Some of these guys have stepped up and probably pitched and done some things that maybe weren't even expected, but they've been impressive. We're going to keep giving them the innings while we can."

For Albers, who debuted in spectacular fashion with a Twins-record 17⅓ shutout innings in 2013, it's a vindication of his decision to keep pitching after the Mariners released him in 2017. The lefthander played three seasons in Japan, then caught on again with the Twins this year as a 35-year-old. He posted a 3.86 ERA for Class AAA St. Paul in 15 starts, earning him the call once the Twins became stricken with injury after injury.

Friday return for Buxton?

The Twins' tentative plan is for Byron Buxton to return to Minnesota from Toledo, where he has been playing rehab games with the Saints, on Thursday.

If his fractured left hand is deemed healthy and Buxton is ready again, he could be activated for his first game since June 21 on Friday, though Baldelli was reluctant to commit to that plan before conferring with Buxton and the Twins' medical staff.