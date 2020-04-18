“I am not so much interested in remembering what it was like to be a kid and cheer for Jordan as I am in new discoveries. What will it feel like to be able to see the reality behind idolization? What will it be like for me, now 35, to be a witness to the perfect and imperfect 35-year-old Jordan? Because even if imperfection didn’t cross my mind much then, watching this team and that player, it does now.” Star Tribune writer Jeff Day

ESPN's long-awaited 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls debuts at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The series focuses on the 1997-98 season, the last of the six seasons in the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to an NBA championship. It is based on hundreds of hours of never-before-seen video, much of it compiled by Andy Thompson, a former Gophers basketball player and the brother of Gophers great and NBA star Mychal Thompson.

“I find it just mind-boggling that we were able to pull this off in a time and era when teams weren't used to giving anybody access the way they gave us. I wonder how we did it.” Andy Thompson, ESPN and former Gophers basketball player





