Patterson Cos. reported sales for its fourth quarter were down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year as COVID-19 disruptions severely impacted the last month of what was an improving fiscal year.

The company's quarter and fiscal year ended April 25, and the last month of the year saw a big portion of the company's end markets — dental offices and veterinary clinics — shut down or affected by COVID-related mandates from national and state governments.

Those shutdowns masked what ended up being a solid year for the Mendota Heights-based company.

"The strategies we executed during fiscal 2020 produced accelerating performance through the first 11 months, enabling us to exceed our goals for the year despite the impact of COVID-19," said Patterson's chief executive, Mark Walchirk, in a news release.

The company recorded a quarterly loss of $608.6 million, or $6.44 per share.

Adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter, though, beat analyst expectations, increasing 16% after excluding deal amortization, integration and business restructuring expenses, an investment loss and goodwill impairment.

Adjusted earnings were $41.1 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with $35 million, or 37 cents per share, in the fourth quarter last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $1.29 billion, down 10.5%. Through the end of March, though, quarterly sales were up 5%.

For fiscal year 2020, sales were $5.49 billion, down 1.5%, while adjusted earnings per share increased 11% to $1.55.

"Beginning in late March, COVID-19 considerably disrupted our end markets, impacting our performance for the balance of the year and into the first quarter," Walchirk added.

Fourth quarter sales in Patterson's Dental segment were down 32% to $409.6 million, even though internal sales for the first two months of the fourth quarter were up 7.8%.

Walchirk told analysts on the company's earnings call that dental sales in April were down 70% compared with April 2019 as most dental offices were closed to all but emergency services.

In Patterson's Animal Health segment, quarterly sales were $853.2 million, down 1.5% compared with the full quarter last year. The sales had been trending up 3.7% during the first two months of the quarter.

Veterinary clinics largely remained open during the crisis but were forced to adjust operating models which impacted their needs.

Patterson's animal production markets were less affected during the quarter. The company was seeing benefits as changing consumer eating habits had an impact on protein supplies. However, COVID-19 outbreaks in meatpacking plants forced some closures and mitigated those gains.

The company, like most public firms, declined to provide guidance for fiscal 2021 citing the continued uncertainty of the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, though, did indicate business trends were improving.

Walchirk told analysts that dental offices continue to reopen, and in May dental sales were down 40%, an improvement over the steeper losses in late March and April.

Patterson's shares were trading at $21.05 on Tuesday, up 3.8%. For the year Patterson's shares are now up after being down as much as 35% in early April.