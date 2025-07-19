Memories of wild ricing days past show what’s changed and what hasn’t

Deciding when to begin ricing was determined by one person on each lake, the ‘committee man,’ usually an elder who was familiar with the lake, what the rice should look like when ripe. If determined too green after a quick pass, the committee man would send everybody home grumbling. Then, the next day or the day after, he would say “Let’s rice!” and everybody would smile. “It’s dead ripe” was the way my dad always described it.