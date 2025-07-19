Memories of wild ricing days past show what’s changed and what hasn’t

My first memory of wild rice is, like many, simply eating it. In the turkey dressing at the holidays or in some summer hotdish at a church function, maybe a funeral, there could be a half-dozen competing wild rice dishes. Our big blended families of mixed-blood Natives and white spouses always made for intriguing buffets, fusions of wild rice, pasta, potatoes in ever more complex recipes served out of steaming crockpots.
Later, I became aware that we got wild rice in some mysterious fashion off special lakes; where canoes, poles and rice knockers were used. The adults always went early in the mornings and came home tired with wet shoes, sunburn and, if the take was big, a good mood.
There was always that ritual. Watching everybody get up around 5 a.m. to go through gear, get the canoe in the truck bed and head out. I might have been 13 when my dad figured I was strong enough to pole a canoe.
Ricing season lands during late summer at the end of the heat. The rice has been growing steadily and, after bursting to full size just weeks earlier, puts on weight with heavy green and purple heads. We’d usually go out to a few lakes, either on the Tamarack Wildlife Refuge south of our home on the White Earth Reservation or north to Lower Rice Lake, in early August to see how things were progressing.
My dad, Paul ‘Bud’ Boswell, would tell stories of unusually good harvests, where he and his brothers would get 450 pounds of green rice into their canoe by early afternoon. I knew there was a bit of exaggeration, but the tales were seductive.
We always riced for ourselves, but some ricing partners went for a big payoff at the landing where rice buyers advertised $1 to $2 a pound. Good pay for folks in those days.
Deciding when to begin ricing was determined by one person on each lake, the ‘committee man,’ usually an elder who was familiar with the lake, what the rice should look like when ripe. If determined too green after a quick pass, the committee man would send everybody home grumbling. Then, the next day or the day after, he would say “Let’s rice!” and everybody would smile. “It’s dead ripe” was the way my dad always described it.
Finally, at the landing. A little tobacco in the water, and a thank you (Mii gwetch gitchi manidoo!) was given. It didn’t have to be anything more than the snapped off bit of tobacco from a cigarette, but it was always done.