Memorial set for fallen northern Minnesota park ranger; service will stream online

Grossheim, 55, died Sunday trying to bring to safety a man and his two sons, who were stranded on an island. Five- to eight-foot waves were reportedly rolling on the lake in Voyageurs National Park, and Grossheim’s Park Service boat capsized. The family was able to swim to safety, but the longtime park ranger known for his commitment to safety did not resurface. His body was found hours later. Grossheim was wearing a life preserver, according to law enforcement officials.