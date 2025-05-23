Memorial Day weekend weather is looking perfectly pleasant in the Twin Cities

This Memorial Day may be time to dust off the barbecue.
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts sunshine with temperatures reaching a high of 69 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday and Memorial Day in the metro. However, high clouds and moisture could put a damper on some celebrations Saturday.
“Precipitation should be isolated & light, either a sprinkle or a light shower at most. That being said, most of us stay dry,” the forecast from NWS Twin Cities read. “We will dry out by Sunday with a return to seasonable temps & mostly sunny skies. This will be true again on Memorial Day with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.”
NWS meteorologist Melissa Dye said Saturday’s rain will affect southwestern Minnesota and the Arrowhead region in the northeast. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average when compared with recent years.
“We’ll see highs in the upper 60s with partly sunny skies and light winds,” Dye said. “It will get a little bit warmer as we head into Sunday and Monday, but overall it should be a pretty pleasant weekend.”
That should make for nice travel weather, as Americans are expected to set out in record numbers for the holiday weekend.
Looking into next week, there is a small chance of rain showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, but forecasts suggest the chance for showers will decrease Wednesday.