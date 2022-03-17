Medtronic has tapped a new operating unit president for its troubled diabetes division.

Que Dallara joins the company from Honeywell where she was CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise.

The diabetes division has faced a series of problems recently. In December, it received a warning letter from the FDA, which charged the medtech giant for a slow and ineffective response to recalls of some of its insulin pumps dating back to 2016.

In the company's earnings call last month, Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha said "The dialogue with the FDA is ongoing."

Dallara replaces Medtronic veteran Sean Salmon, who has led the diabetes division since October 2019. A year ago, the company added its cardiovascular portfolio to Salmon's duties. With Dallara's arrival, Salmon will now be president solely of the cardiovascular group.

The diabetes group has been losing ground on sales. For its most recent quarter, the division's revenue was down 7.3%.

Medtronic on Thursday also announced two other new operating unit presidents. Mike Marinaro will lead surgical robotics and Dr. Kweli Thompson will lead cardiac rhythm management. Both already hold key roles at Medtronic.

Medtronic's diabetes business is headquartered in Northridge, Calif.