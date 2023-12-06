Medtronic has terminated its $738 million deal to buy wearable insulin patch maker EOFlow Co.

The medical technology company disclosed the cancellation Wednesday in a brief filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that offered few details.

"Medtronic has exercised its rights to terminate its agreement to acquire EOFlow as a result of multiple breaches on their part," the company in a statement. Medtronic did not specify the alleged breaches.

Medtronic announced plans to buy South Korea-based EOFlow in May. The proposed deal was seen as a significant step as the company rebuilds its diabetes business.

When the deal was unveiled, Medtronic expected it would close before the end of the year.

The company's SEC filing noted the termination "does not impact Medtronic's fiscal year 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance range."

Medtronic, which is legally headquartered in Dublin but operationally headquartered in Fridley, also indicated that it does not believe that it will need to pay any termination fee.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to bringing a differentiated patch pump to market that integrates our most advanced CGM (continuous glucose monitor) platform and clinically proven meal detection technology algorithm," Medtronic added in its statement.