Medcalf: St. Paul Lowry Apartments residents who endured shoddy living conditions were easy to ignore

“I feel like a lot of the people were dehumanized or the people just weren’t seen,” she said. “I use a mobility scooter, so when they would shut down all but one of the elevators, or if something happened to that elevator or something happened in the building, I would be screwed. And there are other wheelchair and mobility device users. It’s a majority Black building. Every marginalized community you can think of, almost everyone was in that building.”