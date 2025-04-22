Medcalf: Join us for a conversation with Minnesota author Junauda Petrus

In the months and years that followed Floyd’s murder, there were a lot of decisions made in the name of change that did not last because they were not birthed by educated ambitions. That’s — in part — why they were hollow. If you do not know why the suffering of marginalized communities and the history around it matters, then there will be no long-lasting commitment to address those issues. That’s what happened in the Twin Cities and beyond. People took stances, until they realized they didn’t really care that much. Because they never sought to understand the historic damage those communities have had to carry over multiple generations.