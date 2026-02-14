Medcalf: Will Dave Chapelle’s return to Minnesota reveal a change of heart?

Chappelle’s arrival has also forced me to grapple with the most important component of this conversation: the grace to allow a person to change. When I was younger, I thought ideology was permanent. If you believed and adhered to a particular perspective, then — in my mind — you wore that ideology like a jacket that you could not unzip for the rest of your life. Then, I got older. And I learned that the way we think, move and act is often the byproduct of how we were raised, the principles we were exposed to and adhered to and our propensity to open our minds to new perspectives over time.