Medcalf: Will Dave Chapelle’s return to Minnesota reveal a change of heart?

In his latest special, “The Unstoppable,” Dave Chappelle opens with a clip that shows a vulnerability he’s rarely revealed. With his mother, a former college professor, in the balcony of the arena, he said he never felt tough when he was a kid. He cried a lot. He was often hurt.
But it was the next thing he said that preceded his planned trip to Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul on Monday, Feb. 16, with Grammy-winning rap group Clipse: the arrival of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., and what he called an attempt to “take the chocolate out of Chocolate City,” referencing the nickname of the nation’s capital in the Black community.
“This is not the only city this is happening in,” he said. “It’s happening in California. It’s happening in Oregon. It’s happening in Illinois and it’s happening in Memphis.”
In the Twin Cities, he said his mission is to support the fight against ICE and “to stand with a community at the center of events that should unite all Americans in defense of civil rights, human dignity and the principles we claim to hold sacred.”
The last time Chappelle came to Minneapolis, he’d been steeped in controversy.
Now Chappelle is back, perhaps for repentance, although his latest special makes that assumption questionable. The Twin Cities is his platform for his latest message. But is this show a performance — or just performative? We’ll know on Monday.
The unifying tone of the announcement about his arrival in a place he’s loved because of his connection to Prince was not the one presented during one of his most recent trips to Minnesota, on the heels of a series of specials that seemed to target the LGBTQ community. I wrote then that I wouldn’t see Chappelle’s show because my late cousin and others within his community faced actual danger from the jokes Chappelle had told.
I thought he’d been irresponsible with his platform.