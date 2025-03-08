Medcalf: Like ‘Giants’ exhibit at Mia, work of local Black artists is a gift

“It’s a great opportunity and I think it’s going to be really impactful,” said Barlow, who is also the studio director of Public Functionary, which supports marginalized artists in the Twin Cities. “Despite the fact that we know, for some people, they’re checking a box. For others, it’s really, really important. There are a lot of us here making art in the Twin Cities. [You can support us by] going to our shows, buying our work, following us on social media, interviewing us and making sure we get to share our voices. I think all of that is really important.”