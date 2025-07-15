McLaurin casts doubt on attending Commanders training camp given lack of progress on a new contract

LAUREL, Md. — A week before veterans arrive for Washington Commanders training camp, top wide receiver Terry McLaurin did not commit to practicing with the rest of the team, expressing frustration over a lack of progress toward a new contract.
McLaurin said Tuesday after taping a local television commercial he wants ''things to work out ... but at the end of the day, it takes two to tango.''
''I don't know what happens next,'' McLaurin said. ''But without any progressive discussions, it's kind of hard to see how I step on the field.''
What happens next, starting with his attendance at training camp or seeking a trade, is unclear. Instead of building on a dynamic passing connection with Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels, McLaurin skipped mandatory minicamp and some voluntary workouts this spring.
''I've been pretty frustrated — I'm not gonna lie,'' McLaurin said in his first expansive comments on the contract talks, which became a 30-minute discussion with reporters. ''Everything that has transpired to this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I've wanted to continue my career here. I've created my life here.''
McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, signed a three-year, $68.2 million extension in 2022 under the Commanders' previous regime. His $23.2 million average annual salary ranks 17th among active wide receivers after the New York Jets agreed with Garrett Wilson on a four-year, $130 million extension Monday. McLaurin's 2025 base salary is $15.5 million.
He had a career-high 13 touchdowns last season, his fifth in a row surpassing 1,000 yards receiving, on 82 receptions. McLaurin added another three touchdowns and 227 yards on 14 catches in three playoff games as Washington reached the NFC championship game for the first time since 1991.
Instead of that success leading to smooth extension talks, McLaurin said his camp has not heard from the front office in the past month. McLaurin, a 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State, said his status for training camp and future with the organization are ''up in the air.''