Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey ordered new restrictions Wednesday to reduce crowding at bars, which have been identified as a hotspot for spreading infections during the pandemic.

Bars in the city must close their indoor bar areas and dance floors Aug. 1, Frey announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Indoor table service, with adequate spacing, will still be allowed.

Open indoor spaces could be converted to additional seating, but going up to the bar and sitting or mingling there will not be allowed, the mayor said.

The regulation applies to taprooms, distilleries and nightclubs as well.

“I know that the vast majority of Minneapolis bar owners are trying their best to keep people safe,” Frey said. “The bar culture that we’ve all become accustomed to... presents safety challenges that can not be entirely mitigated, not even by the most well-intentioned.”

Frey said at least nine bars in the city had “patron outbreaks,” meaning at least seven people were infected. At least three “workplace outbreaks” had at least three employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The state allowed bars and restaurants to reopen at half their capacity starting June 10.

Minnesota health officials said last week there have been outbreaks traced to 14 bars and affecting 710 people in recent weeks, and have blamed the bar’s management for failing to take adequate measures to prevent infections, such as spacing tables and having staff wear masks.

Totals updated Tuesday identify 19 bars and restaurants with outbreaks across Minnesota. Nine of them are in Minneapolis, and health officials have traced 382 cases to those establishments.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Staff writer Jeremy Olson contributed to this report.