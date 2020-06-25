Mayo Clinic is restoring pay to workers who took reduced wages this spring amid financial struggles with COVID-19.

The Rochester-based clinic says it will return furloughed workers by the end of August, as well.

Mayo announced the job actions in April after revenue fell by 50% due to a halt in elective procedures driven by COVID-19. At the time, the clinic projected a loss of $3 billion by year-end.

“Outpatient visits and procedural and surgical volumes are rising as Mayo Clinic prioritizes patient and staff safety along with high-quality care,” the clinic said in a statement.

“Because of these positive trends, Mayo Clinic will restore pay to pre COVID-19 levels for all staff except senior leadership in mid-July. The pay restoration will be realized in the July paycheck, months sooner than had been anticipated.”

Mayo says patient volumes reached 85-90% of normal by mid-June, which is a faster rebound than expected. The clinic says it’s not yet back to originally planned 2020 financial performance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Twitter: @chrissnowbeck