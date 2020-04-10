Mayo Clinic is announcing pay cuts for about one-third of its workers — more than 20,000 people — as the financial fallout of COVID-19 spreads to the state’s largest employer and one of the nation’s marquee medical centers.

Health care providers across the state have been announcing furloughs and diminished clinic hours in recent weeks as they’ve halted elective surgeries and procedures to conserve supplies for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients.

Mayo previously cut contract and supplemental employees while pausing construction projects in order to trim costs. But the clinic found it was still facing a projected loss by year-end of $2.3 billion, said Jeff Bolton, the clinic’s chief administrative officer.

“It’s about a third of overall staff — and that’s physicians, administrative and allied health staff — that will have salary reductions,” Bolton said in an interview. Moves announced Friday include some furloughs, but “we’re working through the details on that,” he said.

“The health care crisis is turning into a financial crisis outside Mayo Clinic, but we’re not immune to that,” Bolton said.

Mayo Clinic operates hospitals and clinics in five states and is Minnesota’s largest nonprofit group.

With the halt to elective and non-emergency procedures, Mayo this month is seeing a revenue decline of about $150 million per week. The clinic previously announced that allied health staff would continue to be paid their current rate of pay through April 28.

“We view these [measures] as temporary … but they include pay reductions,” Bolton said. “And, as you would expect, the executives will take a higher pay cut, pay reduction, and take it earlier.”

“We are protecting hourly wage employees,” he said. “They tend to be our lower-earning individuals, and the hardship would be much more significant.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.