Max Brosmer has always had a strong belief in himself, which is almost always more important than what others believe you can do.
Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer didn’t have big-time offers out of high school. But he’s making the most of his one year in the Big Ten.
Still, outside opinions do matter. Brosmer couldn’t manifest a big-time FBS scholarship offer coming out of high school in Georgia, so instead he took his confidence to FCS New Hampshire.
In his final two seasons there, Brosmer racked up more than 6,500 yards passing along with 56 TD passes and just 14 interceptions.
During a different era of college football, that might have been the end of Brosmer’s story: a nice career, sure, but one that left him short of proving that he could do more.
In this era of college football, Brosmer became a natural fit for a Gophers football program that had seen its peers succeed with veteran transfers and was eager to gain stability after an inconsistent year from young QB Athan Kaliakmanis in 2023.
Minnesota’s belief in Brosmer mattered. But again, it was his belief in himself that mattered most.
He talked about his journey to Minnesota, their 6-4 season-to-date and more on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
“To be able step outside of my comfort zone from where I was from previously and challenge myself in new lights of leadership, it’s definitely been a lot of fun,” Brosmer said. “And then, you know, learning the type of player that I can be — proving to myself and only myself that I am who I am. Playing with this team is something that I will remember for the rest of my life.”
The season hasn’t been perfect for Brosmer and the Gophers. They lost a tough opener to North Carolina. They were outclassed in the second half by Iowa. And last week, riding a four-game winning streak, they had a letdown at Rutgers.
But Brosmer generally has been at his best in key moments, and his overall numbers (2,251 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and four INTs) are very solid. Teammates and coaches raved about his leadership from the time he arrived less than a year ago.
Not everyone has his internal drive or belief. Where does it come from for Brosmer?
“It’s going back to betting on yourself. It’s a matter of stacking days, where you set goals and you set benchmarks. I think to be frank most of the goals and the benchmarks that I’ve set in my life, I’ve demolished and I’ve conquered. I think number one, my parents always instilled a work ethic in me that, no matter what the circumstance is, always push yourself to the max and your best will be the best.”
That took him from Georgia to Durham, N.H., an anonymous small college town from which Brosmer and his New Hampshire teammates would drive 25 minutes multiple times each week just to go to Chipotle.
And then it took him to Minneapolis and the adjustment to a big city, a big school, the Big Ten and a Chipotle a short walk away from his stadium.
“It’s been unbelievable,” Brosmer said. “I’ve made friends here that I’ll have for the rest of my life and I’ve made them in a matter of five or six months.”
