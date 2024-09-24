Master printer Cole Rogers starts over with C&C Editions

His new spot, a brightly lit, air-conditioned space on the backside of a wellness clinic on Aldrich Avenue (enter C&C through the alley), has been through many iterations. It used to be a garage, then a gym, then a photography studio. Rogers and So put in new floors. Rogers spent a whopping $11,000 out of pocket for a ventilation system. They searched for the right plumbers and electricians. The whole process took about 7 to 8 months.