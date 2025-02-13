Marvin Haynes files wrongful conviction lawsuit against city of Minneapolis and five police officers

“The complaint we filed today tells my story — one I’ve been telling since I was arrested in 2004,” said Haynes, who is now 37 and was released from prison in December 2023 after his exoneration. “I’m grateful that people are now listening, but it is devastating that it took so long for the truth to come out. My life was destroyed by the officers who wrongly chose to fabricate a case against me, and I have a long road in front of me to heal.”