Marvin is growing its Fargo operations by nearly 300,000 square feet — and sweetening the pot for the 300 new employees the company says it will need to hire this year.

The Minnesota-based window and door maker said Tuesday it is building a 127,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 148,000-square-foot distribution center in Fargo "as demand for Marvin offerings continues and product innovations evolve."

"We're very pleased to have secured additional space in the Fargo area to meet demand while continuing to grow the business in a thriving community," Darrin Peterson, Marvin president, said in a statement.

Marvin also announced it is bumping its starting wage to $20 an hour and giving new hires access to benefits on day one.

Many companies require a probation period before new hires can receive benefits, but the lopsided job market has employers looking for new ways to compete for a limited pool of workers.

Headquartered in remote Warroad, Minn., the company first opened a factory in Fargo 25 years ago. It now has six facilities in the area that employ 1,700 people — nearly a quarter of Marvin's total workforce.

The expansions are expected to be complete by summer. Marvin said it will hire 150 people to staff the new manufacturing and distribution center and an additional 150 or more across the company's operations.