Work-from-home bounce

Zoom Video Communications shares rose 22.2% to $159.56 Monday as investors continued to bet that the teleconferencing company would be one of the rare winners from the coronavirus pandemic. Shares closed Friday at $151.70.

Aloft

Boeing rose 13% to $179.41 Thursday, a day after soaring more than 24%, in part on expectations that it stands to gain from the congressional aid package. Shares closed Friday at $162.

Car rally

Ford Motor shares rose 23% to $4.95 Tuesday amid hope for a stimulus package from the federal government and the carmaker’s plans to join forces with General Electric’s health care unit and 3M Co. to produce equipment needed for the pandemic. Shares closed Friday at $5.19.

Peace dividend

Occidental Petroleum Corp. rose 12% to $12 Thursday after it said it had agreed to a truce with activist investor Carl Icahn, ending a bitter 10-month campaign by the billionaire activist investor. Shares closed Friday at $11.61.

Buoyant

Royal Caribbean Cruises shares rose 18.4% to $28.19 Monday after the company said it had borrowed the entire $2.2 billion available under a new financing facility, boosting its liquidity amid the coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in halted sailings for the cruise operator. Shares closed the week at $34.50.

Virus drop

Tesla shares dropped 4.2% to $516.23 Thursday after the company said two of its employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Shares ended the week at $514.36.

