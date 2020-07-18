#Risk

Twitter Inc. shares fell 1.3% to $35.21 Thursday in the wake of a historic security breach that analysts said raised new and potentially long-term risks for the social-media company. Shares closed Friday at $35.81.

Vaccine hopes

Moderna Inc. rose 6.9% to $80.22 Wednesday after a small-scale study showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of virus-killing antibodies. Shares closed Friday at $94.85.

Still has some fizz

PepsiCo added 1.4% to $136.40 Monday after it reported a bigger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. But the company behind Frito-Lay and SodaStream also said the future looks so uncertain given the coronavirus pandemic that it won't offer predictions about its sales and profits for the rest of the year. Shares closed Friday at $134.66.

Grim outlook

Wells Fargo & Co. fell 4.9% to $24.17 Tuesday after reporting its first quarterly loss since 2008 as loan-loss provisions soared with the bank expecting a more severe downturn from the coronavirus pandemic. Shares closed the week at $24.95.

Pandemic pivot

Apparel maker Hanesbrands shares rose 8.2% to $12.40 Tuesday after analysts upgraded the stock, citing a boost from making cloth face coverings and medical gowns amid the pandemic. Shares closed Friday at $14.02.

2 years to recovery?

Delta Air Lines lost 2% to $26.29 Tuesday after its earnings and revenue for the latest quarter fell short of Wall Street's low expectations. CEO Ed Bastian said a sustainable recovery is two years away. Shares closed Friday at $27.05.

