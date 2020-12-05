Vaccine euphoria

Moderna shares rose 15% to $146.31 Monday after the drugmaker said it would ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna follows Pfizer and German partner BioNTech in seeking to begin vaccinations in the U.S. in December. Shares closed the week at $152.52.

Not as advertised

Nikola Corp. fell 26.9% to $20.41 Monday after it said its new supply agreement with General Motors doesn’t include a GM equity stake as earlier disclosed. Shares closed the week at $18.88.

Data deal

IHS Markit jumped 7.4% to $99.46 Monday after S&P Global said it would buy the data provider in a deal valued at $44 billion. IHS closed Friday at $93.64. S&P Global, up 3% to $351.78 on the news, closed the week at $339.45.

Thin margins

Zoom Video Communications fell 13.6% to $412.92 Tuesday after it said in releasing quarterly earnings that its gross margins would remain under pressure going into 2021 as the surging number of free users of its videoconferencing service makes it hard to offset a spike in costs to maintain its growth. Shares closed Friday at $410.01.

Hail hail!

Lyft climbed 9.5% to $ 43.38 Wednesday after the ride-hailing company posted a smaller loss this quarter as margins improved. Shares closed the week at $46.10.

Missing on all cylinders

Splunk fell 22.6% to $159.29 Thursday after the data-analysis software company’s earnings fell far short of estimates. Guidance for the fourth quarter also missed estimates. Shares closed Friday at $161.07.

