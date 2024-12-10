“Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy” at the State Theatre, “A Christmas Carol” at the Guthrie Theater and “Black Nativity” at Penumbra Theatre are among the most venerable holiday shows in Minnesota. But there are other traditions, some around individuals or smaller institutions, that may tickle your fancy.
Mark the season with a holiday-ish ‘Chocolate,’ a satiric ‘Carol’ and Santa in the ‘Twilight Zone’
Here’s a round-up of other seasonal shows that you might not want to miss.
‘A Twilight Zone Christmas’
Excelsior’s own Jeffrey Hatcher is one of the most produced playwrights in the nation. Including original plays and adaptations at the Guthrie, Park Square and Gremlin theaters, he has at least 16 shows on the boards in 2024-25.
But there’s one venue that has a Hatcher show that’s not included in any of those lists. That’s because it’s a community effort.
For the past 20-plus years, Hatcher has been involved in holiday playmaking at Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka, his home congregation. The shows have themes based on popular personalities and properties, including last year’s show, “War of the Worlds: Christmas!,” which riffed on Orson Welles, who created panic on Halloween in 1938 with his radio broadcast of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds.”
This year’s lens is “The Twilight Zone.” Hatcher has written 10 short playlets, each running three to five minutes, based on various episodes of the classic Rod Serling TV series. He has a cast of 33 and in addition to writing and directing, Hatcher acts in this one, as well, playing the Big Red Guy.
“We’ve got at least four Santa episodes plus Martians and time travel,” Hatcher said. “We try to have fun.”
(2 & 7 p.m. Sun., Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka, 2030 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata. $15 suggested donation. 952-473-5900)
‘A Christmas Celebration With the Steeles’
The Steeles — J.D., Fred, Jearlyn, Jevetta and baby brother Billy — are arguably Minnesota’s first family of song. They have lit up gilded stages across the globe and have performed on Broadway and with Prince.
And for 39 years, they have put on a holiday show in Minnesota, blending their voices to summon the sweetness, joy and light of the season.
This year’s 40th engagement, at the Pantages Theatre, is likely to be their last. The family has voted to bring the curtain down on “A Christmas Celebration With the Steeles.”
They plan to go out in soul and style. But not all members are thrilled about ending what has become a beloved tradition.
“If I have to hire a band by myself or stand under a light pole, I’m going to continue singing Christmas songs,” big sis Jearlyn said. “I love the season and its meaning so much.”
(7 p.m. Dec. 21 & 3 p.m. Dec. 22, Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $49-$89. hennepinarts.org)
‘Holiday Hot Chocolate’
Singer and actor Thomasina Petrus has been likened to Billie Holiday, whose voice she easily channels, but with more light and sunshine. For many years, Petrus has teamed with musicians for her warm and cozy holiday concerts. Last year she and jazz accompanist Thomas West sold out their run of the show.
This year she collaborates with pianist Dan Chouinard for her holiday show.
Petrus and Chouinard are not just sharing music at Park Square. The venue will serve warm drinks, including the title beverage. And Petrus has created a gift box for sale that includes hot chocolate, her famous cashew brittle and a QR code for downloadable music.
“I want audiences to feel what I feel at this time of year,” Petrus said. “My holiday songs are all about loving people, giving them a place for a warm exhale so that they feel like they’re being nestled in and doted on.”
(6 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Park Square Theatre, 20 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. $50. 651-291-7005, parksquaretheatre.org)
‘A Very Good Christmas Carol’
Ready for two men and some yuks?
Hawken Paul and Jeffrey Nolan return again to the Black Forest Inn to play London street urchins and nearly all the roles in their irreverent, loosey-goosey adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
But the performers, who lead in the singing of carols, also confront a dilemma of scale and size. How do you stage, say, the Fezziwig party scene or the paltry feast at the Cratchits with just a pair of actors?
They draft audience members to fill in the parts they don’t play themselves, making this an interactive “Carol.”
(7 p.m. Fri. and Dec. 20-21, Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE. 9th St., Mpls.; 6 p.m. Sun., 7 p.m. Mon., Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Mpls.; 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Hive Collective, 677 N. Hamline Av., St. Paul. $15. eventbrite.com)
‘The Night Before Christmas’
Can you believe that the Sounds of Blackness’ musical fantasy has entertained audiences since the age of bell-bottoms?
“The Night Before Christmas — A Musical Fantasy” premiered in 1978 with its own irreverent and witty take on the season. The skits include a Rappin’ Reindeer, some Singing Sox and Dancin’ Chitlins, all oversized.
But there’s some serious chops beneath the comic riffs that include a Soulful Santa & Mrs Claus.
Led by venerable music director and writer Gary Hines, the group has won three Grammys. And the 25-member cast of singers and actors will be backed by a 10-piece orchestra. (7 p.m. Mon., Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $49.50-$59.50. hennepinarts.org)
