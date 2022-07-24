INDIANAPOLIS – Tucupita Marcano hit a two-run homer off Cole Sands and the Indianapolis Indians overcame two home runs from Mark Contreras to beat the Saints 5-3 on Sunday at Victory Field.

Contreras hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth inning and added a solo shot in the eighth, giving him 10 home runs on the year with the Saints (43-48).

In the bottom of the fourth, the Indians reclaimed the lead when Travis Swaggerty walked, stole second, went to third on a balk and scored on Mason Martin's sacrifice fly. Two batters later, Marcano — who has played at Class A, AA, AAA and the majors this year, hitting two home runs for the Pirates — went deep to make it 5-2.

Saints pitchers retired the final 13 batters they faced, with Ariel Jurado pitching 3 ⅓ perfect innings, striking out three.

The Saints, who lost the final two games of the three-game series, return home Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs, with lefthander Devin Smeltzer scheduled to pitch the series opener.