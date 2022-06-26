BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bisons scored both of their runs in the sixth inning after Saints starter Mario Sanchez retired the first 13 hitters he faced, and held on for a 2-1 victory Sunday at Sahlen Field.

St. Paul outfielder Jake Cave wasted little time in extending his streak of reaching base safely to 41 consecutive games by drilling an opposite-field home run to left, his seventh of the season.

The Bisons broke up the perfect game on Stevie Berman's one-out single in the fifth, and took the lead against Sanchez in the sixth, when Chavez Young led off with a single to left and Logan Warmoth followed one out later with his fifth home run of the season, a blast to left-center.

The Saints' last good scoring chance came in the sixth, when they put runners on second and third and one out, but Michael Helman lined into a double play.

Sanchez went six innings, striking out six. He threw 77 pitches, 59 for strikes. It was just the fourth quality start for the Saints this season, three of them by Sanchez. They are 2-2 in those four games.

The Saints lost four times in the the six-game series with the Bisons. All four losses were by one run.