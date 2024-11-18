A 24-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a car along a highway in Maplewood on Monday morning.
24-year-old pedestrian killed in Maplewood crash
The crash occurred on southbound Hwy. 61 near Hwy. 36 on Monday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2024 at 11:35PM
The crash occurred on southbound Hwy. 61 near Hwy. 36 at 5:45 a.m., according to the State Patrol. The agency did not detail how the crash happened in a news release and did not immediately return a request for more information.
The driver of the vehicle was a 30-year-old man from Maplewood, the state patrol said. No arrests were announced.
