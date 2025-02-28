‘Purely evil’ man gets 40 year sentence for killing, dismemberment of two Twin Cities women

The courtroom was filled with the family and friends of Manijeh Starren and Fanta Xayavong, who were both just 33 years old when they were murdered by Joseph Jorgenson before their bodies were discovered in separate suburban storage lockers in 2023. Jorgenson, 41, of Maplewood, pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month in an agreement that he be sentenced to 40 years in prison for each woman’s killing — the maximum allowed by law — to be served concurrently.