Maplewood man pleads guilty to murdering, dismembering girlfriends within 2-year span

Jorgenson was arrested and charged in June 2023 for the murder of Starren, 33, two months after her father reported her missing from her apartment in the 1400 block of E. 7th Street. He reported that she struggled with mental health and addiction challenges but had not checked in, and he mentioned that his daughter may have been afraid of a boyfriend. Police identified the boyfriend as Jorgenson, who was the last person seen with Starren.