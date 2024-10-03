Survivors of domestic violence staying at a shelter in Maplewood will soon be able to stay at the facility with their pets.
Maplewood domestic violence shelter plans to build facility for survivors’ dogs, cats
Tubman Center East in Maplewood got approval from the city to build a dog run. It is also planning to renovate part of its facility into living space for pets and lounge space for survivors and their pets.
In September, the Maplewood City Council approved a conditional use permit that will allow the Harriet Tubman Center East to add dog runs to its facility.
Adding a haven for pets has been a dream of the organization since it bought the building, said Jennifer Polzin, Tubman’s CEO. It’s part of a national effort to ensure at least 25% of domestic violence programs are pet-friendly by 2025.
Polzin said nearly 50% of survivors of domestic violence delay leaving an abusive situation because they fear for a pet’s safety. Pets can also be in danger of being hurt or killed in violent domestic situations.
Harriet’s Haven for Pets, in a separate area of the facility from where survivors live, but within easy access, will accommodate up to eight dogs and up to eight cats. It will also include indoor living space for pets and a living room-like lounge area where families can spend time with their pets.
Survivors and their family members will care for pets, with staff and volunteers able to step in when needed, such as when work or school interferes, Polzin said.
Tubman Center is raising the final dollars to fund the renovation but hopes to finish the dog run before the snow flies, Polzin said.
Tubman also partners with other local organizations to help people experiencing domestic violence find a short-term place for their pets to stay. “Maybe they just need to find a safe place for their pet temporarily while they get an order for protection or something like that,” Polzin said. More information about volunteering as a temporary pet foster can be found here.
