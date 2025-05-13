Twin Cities Suburbs

Many more years in prison for K.C.’s ‘Chiefsaholic,’ whose bank robbery spree included Minnesota

The self-appointed superfan hit two Twin Cities suburban banks.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 5:45PM
Xaviar M. Babudar, of Overland Park, Kan., who was known to many as a Kansas City Chiefs “superfan” called Chiefsaholic, is accused of attempting to rob banks throughout the country, including in the Twin Cities. (Associated Press)

A judge has tacked on many more years of prison time for Kansas City Chiefs superfan “Chiefsaholic,” who robbed or attempted to rob numerous banks in the South and Midwest, including the Twin Cities.

Xaviar Babudar, 30, appeared in a Tulsa, Okla., courtroom Monday and was sentenced to a 32-year term for the December 2022 robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Okla.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler had sought life in prison for Babudar. ‘‘He is a serial robber who traumatized these victims and numerous other victims across this country,’’ Kunzweiler said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Babudar already was serving more than 17 years in federal prison for a string of 11 bank robberies across Minnesota and six other states when he stole nearly $850,000 to finance his social media stardom and gambling habit.

District Judge Michelle Keely ordered Babudar’s 32-year term to run concurrently with his federal sentence. That means that once he leaves federal prison he’ll have 14 years left to serve on his state sentence.

It was in federal court in Kansas City on Sept. 2, the same day that his beloved Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs open the 2024 season, when Babudar was sentenced to 17½ years in prison and handed a hefty restitution bill for funding his criminal gallivanting.

The court ordered him to pay $532,675 in restitution to the financial institutions he victimized in 2022 and 2023. Some of the stolen $847,725 was recovered, but most of it was not, according to prosecutors.

Babudar attempted to launder the cash by buying more than $1 million in gambling chips at casinos in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas, then redeeming a similar amount, the charges read.

Among the 11 banks he admitted to targeting were two in the Twin Cities, but he came away empty-handed both times.

A masked Babudar attempted to rob Wings Financial Credit Union on Hwy. 13 in Savage on Nov. 29, 2022. He entered with what appeared to be a gun and demanded that employees open the vault. Babudar fled from the credit union, however, after seeing the vault only held small bills.

On the same day, he also attempted to rob Royal Credit Union in Apple Valley with what appeared to be a gun. After again only seeing small bills in the vault, Babudar demanded $100 bills. Employees told him they didn’t keep $100s in the vault, and he fled on foot.

Along with Minnesota, Babudar’s crime spree from March 2022 to July 2023 included holdups in California, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

In a full wolf getup, Babudar was a regular presence at Chiefs home and road games. But after he missed the Chiefs’ game in Houston on Dec. 18, 2022, against the Texans and his social media postings went dark, word spread among fans about his arrest two days earlier in Oklahoma following the bank robbery there, according to KMBC-TV in Kansas City.

This story contains material from the Associated Press.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

