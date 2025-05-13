Many more years in prison for K.C.’s ‘Chiefsaholic,’ whose bank robbery spree included Minnesota

A judge has tacked on many more years of prison time for Kansas City Chiefs superfan “Chiefsaholic,” who robbed or attempted to rob numerous banks in the South and Midwest, including the Twin Cities.
Xaviar Babudar, 30, appeared in a Tulsa, Okla., courtroom Monday and was sentenced to a 32-year term for the December 2022 robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Okla.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler had sought life in prison for Babudar. ‘‘He is a serial robber who traumatized these victims and numerous other victims across this country,’’ Kunzweiler said in a statement to the Associated Press.
Babudar already was serving more than 17 years in federal prison for a string of 11 bank robberies across Minnesota and six other states when he stole nearly $850,000 to finance his social media stardom and gambling habit.
District Judge Michelle Keely ordered Babudar’s 32-year term to run concurrently with his federal sentence. That means that once he leaves federal prison he’ll have 14 years left to serve on his state sentence.
It was in federal court in Kansas City on Sept. 2, the same day that his beloved Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs open the 2024 season, when Babudar was sentenced to 17½ years in prison and handed a hefty restitution bill for funding his criminal gallivanting.
The court ordered him to pay $532,675 in restitution to the financial institutions he victimized in 2022 and 2023. Some of the stolen $847,725 was recovered, but most of it was not, according to prosecutors.
Babudar attempted to launder the cash by buying more than $1 million in gambling chips at casinos in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas, then redeeming a similar amount, the charges read.