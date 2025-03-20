Mankato Kwik Trip employee was stabbed 43 times, murder charges say

A 28-year-old man brought a knife into a Kwik Trip convenience store in Mankato, began eating snacks and then stabbed an employee 43 times, according to charges.
Michael Lee Miller, 28, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, with intent but not premeditation.
The Kwik Trip employee who died was identified as Dennis Vosika, 34, of Mankato, city spokesman Paul David said.
Police said officers arrived at the Kwik Trip at 1549 Madison Av. after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, after receiving a 911 call.
The officers saw broken glass and behind the counter an unresponsive Vosika surrounded by a large pool of blood.
An autopsy noted that Vosika had 43 “sharp force injuries.”
Officials said surveillance footage and a witness led them to identify the suspect as Miller, whom they described as a regular customer at the Kwik Trip.
Miller is said to have entered the convenience store with a knife with a 9-inch blade.